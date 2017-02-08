Toto Talks F1 Politics, Driver Line-Ups & 2017 Cars

We sat down with Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Toto Wolff ahead of the 2017 season to catch up on a busy winter period so far, including the small matter of finding Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg’s replacement, finalising the DTM driver line-up, signing a new Young Driver and the team’s 2017 car. Needless to say, he hasn’t had much of a holiday…

