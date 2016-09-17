Toto: „I don’t want to dream too much“

Toto catches up with Rosanna after a sensational qualifying session in Singapore. Nico was 0.531 seconds ahead of Daniel Ricciardo with Lewis rounding out the top 3. Find out whether Toto thinks a 1-2 is still possible this weekend.

