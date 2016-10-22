The real sounds of an F1 garage

Welcome to the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Garage Experience presented by BOSE. Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg have been enjoying this awesome experience in Austin, Texas where you hear the sounds of racing like never before.

——

Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD

http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com

https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1

https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1

https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1

http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1