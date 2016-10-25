The Mexican GP with Kimi Raikkonen – Scuderia Ferrari 2016

Motorsport
However, from the cockpit it’s not that noticeable, as Kimi Raikkonen explains: “I don’t think we feel it very much. Obviously you see when you go into the stadium, but there are very tight corners there and you already know there are a lot of people. It was a nice race for the first year. What they did is very nice. Everything worked well. I think it will be interesting to go back there. The circuit was very slippery at the start, but it got better and better during the weekend“.

