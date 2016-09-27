The Malaysian GP with Sebastian Vettel – Scuderia Ferrari 2016

“Malaysia is usually the hottest race of the season” explains Sebastian Vettel, on the eve of a race which one year ago delivered his maiden victory with the Scuderia. “ We did very well last year, so we’ll try to repeat what we did. For sure the first win with Ferrari was very emotional and very special. We had a great race and a fun night after that. So, I have good memories and I am looking forward to going back to Malaysia and hit the track. I think it’s very challenging.”