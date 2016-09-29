The Ferrari world premiere live from the Paris Motor Show 2016!

Ferrari further broadens its range at the Mondial de l’Automobile 2016 with the world premiere of the new GTC4Lusso T, Maranello’s first ever full four-seater to be powered by a V8, for a perfect marriage of sportiness and versatility with day-to-day driveability.

As part of the programme of special initiatives to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its foundation in 2017, Ferrari has used its Tailor Made experience into designing 70 liveries inspired by the most iconic models from its history.

Ferrari has also unveiled a special celebratory 70th anniversary logo inspired by both the Prancing Horse’s exclusive styling cues and passion for detail. The logo makes its first appearance on the LaFerrari Aperta, the Prancing Horse’s latest limited-edition special series which is being unveiled to the public at the Paris Show. Unique in terms of both its technology and styling, the LaFerrari Aperta is the perfect choice to celebrate Ferrari’s history.