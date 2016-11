“It’s a good place to go” reckons Kimi Raikkonen, speaking prior to tackling his 13th weekend at Interlagos, the track where he clinched the World Championship title with the Scuderia in 2007. “It’s a different and “old”, traditional circuit. It’s about short laps and not so many corners, but it’s hard to make a very good lap time and the grid is always very tight there.“