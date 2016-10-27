Thank you, Timo – DTM 2016

Timo Scheider has influenced the DTM for many years and he can look back to a brilliant career: 181 races, 24 x on the podium and 2 x champion.

After 16 years the time has come to say goodbye. Thank you, Timo and let’s have a look back at some of the highlights of Timo’s DTM career.

