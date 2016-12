Reigning MotoGP™ World Champion beats Brad “the Bullet” Baker in Barcelona.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) took back the Superprestigio Dirt Track crown at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, beating AMA FlatTrack Pro’s Brad “the Bullet” Baker – with former Moto2™ World Champion Toni Elias joining the action to beat the American to P2 in the Superfinal.