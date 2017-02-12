See it First: F1 Pit Stop with 2017 Tyres

Perfect timing from new Silver Arrows signing Valtteri Bottas, who dropped by to catch up with his new team-mates just in time to catch a first look at pit stop practice with the new, wider, heavier Formula One tyres introduced for the 2017 Formula One season!

