Raikkonen and Ferrari Go Quickest | F1 Testing 2017, Day Two

Kimi Raikkonen tops the timesheets on his first day at the wheel of the Ferrari SF70H. Catch up with that and all the action from day two of 2017 F1 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

