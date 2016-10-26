#RacingTogether: Moving motorbikes around the world
A look at how the huge logistical operation that is moving the MotoGP™ convoy around the world has developed over the past 25 years.
—————————————-—————–
Subscribe to MotoGP on YouTube: http://goo.gl/IV00s
Visit The Official Website: http://www.motogp.com/en
Official App on iTunes: http://bit.ly/2016MotoGPLiveExperience
Official App on Google Play: http://bit.ly/2016MotoGPLiveExpAppGoo…
Like MotoGP on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MotoGP
Follow MotoGP on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MotoGP
Buy the Official MotoGP Merchandise: http://bit.ly/1XeSqhz