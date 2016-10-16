Race 2 Highlights – DTM Hockenheim Final 2016

Watch the highlights of a thrilling final from the last DTM race in 2016 at Hockenheim.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel (http://bit.do/subscribeDTM) and follow us on our social media platforms:

Homepage: http://www.dtm.com

Facebook: http://facebook.com/DTM

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DTM

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dtm_pics

Subscribe to our YouTube channel (http://bit.do/subscribeDTM) and follow us on our social media platforms:

Homepage: http://www.dtm.com

Facebook: http://facebook.com/DTM

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DTM

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dtm_pics