Onboard at the Nürburgring – DTM Nürburgring 2016

We bring you the best action from the DTM weekend at the Nürburgring. Watch the most spectacular moments from the perspective of Mathias Ekström, Maximilian Götz, Timo Glock and Edoardo Mortara.

