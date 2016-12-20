Örebro Race Day 2016 – A Swede In Sweden – Sauber F1 Team

Join Marcus Ericsson for some „track action“ in Örebro, Sweden, and enjoy the V8 engine sound.

Swedish Formula One race driver Marcus Ericsson started the engine of our 2013 race car to impress his home crowd in Örebro, Sweden. Thousands of fans lined the streets to see and hear Marcus who was running our Sauber C32-Ferrari. And they kept Marcus busy giving autographs…

RELATED: Jump aboard of our race car and enjoy a 360 degree on-board ride through the streets of Örebro together with Marcus: https://youtu.be/3x7hU3OyNQo

