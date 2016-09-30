Nico: “We’re going to give it everything” in Malaysia

Nico Rosberg explains the challenges that the Sepang International Circuit poses, he assesses the Team’s chances of winning the Constructors’ Championship this weekend and describes the awesome Malaysian atmosphere and welcome he has received in Kuala Lumpur.

