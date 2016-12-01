Nico Rosberg Returns to Brackley as F1 World Champion

Newly-crowned F1 Champion, Nico Rosberg made an emotional visit to the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team’s UK factory in Brackley. He wanted to share his success with the 1,500-strong team that helped him secure his first-ever World Drivers‘ Championship. He also wanted to see the trophy that will soon have his name engraved on it, just like his father Keke Rosberg who won the championship back in 1982, 34 years ago.

