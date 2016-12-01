Nico Rosberg opens up on achieving his childhood dream
The 2016 Formula One World Drivers‘ Champion Nico Rosberg talks about his emotional year, the path to achieving his childhood dream and how he kept his focus in the decisive Abu Dhabi GP.
——
Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD
http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com
https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1
https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1
https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1
http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet