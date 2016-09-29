Nico & Lewis: Pit Stop Challenge + Best Fans!

Ahead of the 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix, Nico and Lewis became mechanics for the morning, taking on the Pit Stop Challenge, before heading to the PETRONAS Twin Towers to meet with Malaysian students who had been working on F1 projects such as designing race overalls and mini F1 obstacle circuits.

