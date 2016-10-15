Mortara’s catch up race – DTM Hockenheim Final 2016

Motorsport
Edoardo Mortara is catching up with phenomenal overtakes of Mike Rockenfeller, Augusto Farfus, Timo Glock and Tom Blomqvist during the first race of the final DTM weekend in 2016 at Hockenheim.

