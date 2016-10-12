Meet 1,500 World Champions! – 2016 F1 Title Celebrations, Part II

World Constructors‘ Championship celebrations are continuing at the Team’s factories in Brackley and Brixworth. Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton, Niki Lauda, Toto Wolff and the Senior Management visit both sites to congratulate and celebrate with the 1,500 team members that have made this awesome achievement possible.

