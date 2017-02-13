McLaren and Starlight team up to grant Oliver a wish of a lifetime

For 11 year old Oliver Osbond, from Couldson, Surrey, a fairy tale became reality when Racing Director, Eric Boulier surprised him at his home to personally hand him a McLaren Golden Ticket, inviting him to the launch of the 2017 McLaren-Honda Formula 1 car, which takes place at the McLaren Technology Centre on February 24th.

McLaren teamed up with Starlight Children’s Foundation to grant a wish to F1 fanatic, Oliver, who was overwhelmed with joy and excitement.

Oliver was chosen by Starlight, one of our three national charities, who are dedicated to granting wishes of a lifetime to seriously and terminally ill children. On Christmas Eve 2012, Oliver was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), a cancer that affects the white blood cells.

Hermione, wish granter for Starlight said: “We’re really happy to team up with McLaren to organise this surprise for Oliver. As a Starlight wish child, as well as a massive Formula 1 fan, this is an additional bonus for Oliver, so thank you to McLaren.”

Despite serious illness, Oliver has shown tremendous strength and courage, and is now looking forward to meeting Fernando, Stoffel, and the whole team at the car launch.

