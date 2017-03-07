Massa puts Williams on top | F1 2017 Test Two, Day 1

http://youtu.be/wruVMptxJb0

Felipe Massa sends Williams to the top of the timesheets for the first time in 2017 pre-season testing – and also completes an astonishing 168 laps, as does Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. Catch up on all the action from the opening day of the final test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

For more F1® videos, visit http://www.Formula1.com

Like F1® on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Formula1/

Follow F1® on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/F1

Follow F1® on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/F1