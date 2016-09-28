Malaysia welcomes Nico and Lewis in style

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg are in Kuala Lumpur ahead of the 2016 Formula 1 PETRONAS Malaysian Grand Prix – they are spending time with the Team’s Title Partner PETRONAS, meeting fans and even surprising a few people!

