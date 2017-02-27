Live stream: McLaren-Honda MCL32 Official Launch

The MCL32 follows in the evolutionary footsteps of its two immediate predecessors, MP4-30 and MP4-31, but it has been overhauled in every area as the design team has looked to capitalise on a series of new aerodynamic regulations introduced for 2017.

The result is an extremely elegant but aggressive-looking race car, fitted with Honda’s latest-generation power unit, the RA617H, which has been thoroughly revised by the company’s team of talented engineers.

Enjoy the live stream from the incredible McLaren Thought Leadership Centre in Woking from 11:00 GMT on 24th February. Witness the unveiling of the 2017 season contender, along with interviews with McLaren-Honda drivers Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne, alongside Zak Brown (Executive Director), Eric Boullier (Racing Director) and Yusuke Hasegawa (Honda R&D Co Ltd Head of F1 Project & Executive Chief Engineer), presented by Sky’s Simon Lazenby.

#ChangeYourGame

Subscribe and be the first to watch exclusive content from the Official McLaren YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialMcLarenVids

McLaren Website | http://www.mclaren.com/formula1/

App Store | http://mclrn.co/iOS

Play Store | http://mclrn.co/Android

Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/McLaren.Racing

Twitter | https://twitter.com/McLarenF1

Google+ | https://plus.google.com/+McLaren

Instagram | http://instagram.com/mclaren/

Snapchat | McLarenRacing

Pinterest | https://uk.pinterest.com/McLarenRacing/