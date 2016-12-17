Lewis Hamilton on his greatest F1 race – Silverstone 2008 in the wet

Motorsport
He’s been racing since he was 8 years old, so which race stands out for three-time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton. It seems like it is Silverstone 2008. Check out the video to find out why, straight from the horse’s mouth!

