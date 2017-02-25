Lewis Hamilton 360° Onboard Lap in 2017 F1 Car with Commentary!

Lewis Hamilton drove the all-new F1 W08 EQ Power+ at Silverstone during the Team’s official launch. Watch as the three-time Formula One World Champion takes you for a 360 ride around the track!

