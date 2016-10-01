Lewis discusses 2016 PETRONAS Malaysian GP Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton talks through his 2016 PETRONAS Malaysian Grand Prix qualifying session. With an awesome pole lap, Lewis lines up on the grid alongside teammate Nico Rosberg as the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team aims to win its third World Constructors‘ Championship in a row.

——

Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD

http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com

https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1

https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1

https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1

http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1