Inaugural Ferrari Classiche Concours at the Finali Mondiali

Motorsport
Ferrari was honoured to hold the inaugural Ferrari Classiche Concours at the Daytona International Speedwayduring the Finali Mondiali this weekend – the first time for this incredible event in the USA. With 73 of cars entered into the Classiche Concours, the standards were extremely high under IAC/PFA guidelines, with many very rare and special cars on display, such as a 330 P4 Drogo Spider which won the award for „Most Historically Significant Ferrari“.

