Howdy, Y’all – United States Grand Prix – Sauber F1 Team

Welcome from Austin, Texas! Felipe Nasr and Marcus Ericsson look back at the Japanese Grand Prix as well as forth at the United States Grand Prix. Different from last year we expect a dry weekend this time. And: Learn about our drivers‘ tyre choice. Will the 2017 US GP bless us with our first point(s)?

