For the final race of the 2016 the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas welcomed back the Red Bull Air Race to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third consecutive year. High winds brought delays to the competition, but once pylons were fixed, the pilots who took to the skies put on a show. Check out the action highlights from the event.

About: The Red Bull Air Race World Championship features the world’s best pilots in a motorsports competition based on speed, precision and skill. Using the fastest, most agile and lightweight racing planes, Red Bull Air Race pilots navigate a low-level aerial race track made up of air filled pylons, flying at speeds reaching 230mph while withstanding forces of up to 10g. The objective is to complete the course, navigating the 65 feet high specially designed inflatable pylons known as Air Gates in the fastest possible time. Red Bull Air Race pilots must pass between the Air Gates in the correct position taking care not to touch them with their wings. The pilots compete for points at each Red Bull Air Race and the one who accumulates the most at the end of the season is crowned Red Bull Air Race World Champion.

High Winds at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Season Closer | Red Bull Air Race 2016