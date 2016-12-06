Fireworks, F1 Cars and Racing Stars – The Ultimate AMG Party!
The Mercedes-Benz Motorsport family gathered in Sindelfingen to express their gratitude towards the supporting cast of thousands at Mercedes-AMG!
Formula One stars Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton, Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon were all there, alongside the entire Mercedes-AMG DTM Team, some talented newcomers and an all-star cast of motorsport legends.
The event included demo runs at the test track in Sindelfingen, with both historic and modern-day racing cars built by Mercedes-AMG on display.
——
Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD
http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com
https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1
https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1
https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1
http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1