Finali Mondiali – F1 cars on the Daytona banks for the first time ever

Ferrari has written a new page in the history of motorsports: just past 10 am in Florida when the F1 Clienti single-seaters entered the legendary Daytona Speedway for their first public appearance in history. Drivers were initially cautious, but they rapidly became comfortable with the high-speed curves and 31-degree banks. The roar of engines being pushed to the limit filled the speedway as the single-seaters raced along the track, one of the international temples of automobile racing.