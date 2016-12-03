Finali Mondiali – Daytona 2016 – Trofeo Pirelli – Race 2

Weiland and Jin champions in the final sprint. Last two titles awarded in the Ferrari Challenge.

It was the second day of races for the Ferrari Challenge at the Finali Mondiali with the last two titles awarded, in the North America and Asia Pacific Trofeo Pirelli Am. James Weiland (Boardwalk Ferrari) and Xin Jin (Prestige Harbin) are the new continental champions. After the Friday evening show, on Saturday the races were held in the daylight, which was still a fabulous show for the fans in the stands, in the infield and in the Fan Zones of the Daytona track, the site of the first ever Ferrari Finali Mondiali in North America.