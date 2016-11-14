Ferrari unleashes a spectrum of emotions with Passione Rossa

Ferrari reaffirms its ability to unleash an unparalleled spectrum of emotions in people with the release of its 488 Passione Rossa video this month.

Inspired by the passion, adrenaline and pure joy associated with the 488 range, the footage showcases the agility, responsiveness and breathless exhilaration of the 488GTB and 488 Spider, seen through the eyes of its guests experiencing a very special moment.

