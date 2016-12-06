Ferrari GTC4Lusso T – Official video
Ferrari’s new take on the GT concept aimed at drivers demanding sporting driving and versatility.
After the huge success of GTC4Lusso which raised the performance bar for Ferrari’s signature four-seater 12-cylinder GTs, the Prancing Horse now announces the arrival of the new GTC4Lusso T, the first four-seater to sport a V8 engine.
Ushering in a whole new Ferrari GT concept, the new car is aimed squarely at drivers looking for range as well as sporty driving and versatility.
Discover more at http://gtc4lussot.ferrari.com/