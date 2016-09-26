Ferrari Challenge North America – Interview with Joe Courtney

After a 3-month break, the 458 Challenge EVOs will rev their V8 engines in the fifth round of the North American Ferrari Challenge 2016 season. The competition heads to Lime Rock Park, the Northeast’s most esteemed 1.5-mile racing circuit. Renowned for the high speeds seen along the Sam Posey and No Name Straights, the weekend will bring the Ferraristi and Tifosi from the tri-state region in support of the Prancing Horses competing on track.