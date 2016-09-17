Ferrari Challenge APAC – Spectacular wins for Merckx, Teo and Yang in Singapore

The 2016 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific fifth round Race-1 opened the weekend in support of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. The street circuit welcomed fans from across the world to witness some racing action. The practice session and qualifying session yesterday night under the floodlights proved to be essential for the 30 Ferrari Challenge drivers as most of them were new to the Marina Bay street circuit. Understanding the layout of the track, known as one of the most challenging in the world, is extremely vital for a driver to succeed in a race.