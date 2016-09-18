Ferrari Challenge APAC – Double win for Merckx and Victory for Cheung and Chen at Singapore
Despite the storm in the early hours of the morning, the weather was bright and sunny when the 2016 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific fifth round race 2 started at 4.00PM local time. All the Challenge drivers made their final preparations in eager anticipation of the final race of the weekend. The 5.065 km Marina Bay Street Circuit welcomed even more spectators as they started to fill the various grandstands around the harbourside track.
