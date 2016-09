Ferrari further broadens its range at the Mondial de l’Automobile 2016 with the world premiere of the new GTC4Lusso T, Maranello’s first ever full four-seater to be powered by a V8, for a perfect marriage of sportiness and versatility with day-to-day driveability.

