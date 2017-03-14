Ferrari 812 Superfast – Official Video

The 812 Superfast is the most powerful and fastest Ferrari in the marque’s history.

Powered by a new 6.5-litre V12 engine that unleashes 800 cv, the 812 Superfast is the new benchmark in the mid-front-engined sports car segment, achieving maximum power output at 8,500 rpm, which translates to a specific power output of 123 cv/l. Figures that no other front-engined production car has ever even come near to delivering and which ensure the kind of thrilling top-end performance that is the exclusive characteristic of Ferrari’s noble V12 heritage.

The 812 Superfast is equipped with leading-edge control systems and components, resulting in unparalleled handling and roadholding.

