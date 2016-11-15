F1 in 360° – Brazilian Grand Prix – Sauber F1 Team

Experience a driver POV (point of view) impression of the HALO system: don’t miss the last scene of this video!

Follow us to Autodromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos, São Paulo, Brazil and look around. We have added some interesting insights to every scene: the team hospitality, the paddock and more. Look around and experience the Brazilian Grand Prix in 360 degrees!

Our Formula One in 360° series takes you to the race track as if you were there yourself. Try watching this video with a VR headset for the most immersive experience!

——————————–

Watch F1 races on tv – and get the extra bit on our channel.

The Sauber F1 Team YouTube channel is known and loved for educational videos about Formula One and exceptional fan engagement. Share your thoughts with us, and we will listen! Comment and share our content and we will interact with you.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel (FREE subscription):

http://www.youtube.com/sauberf1team

Recommended: FEATURED VIDEOS playlist – highlights from our channel: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8C976DFD2F0A1C11

Find us online:

Website: http://www.sauberf1team.com

Google+: http://www.google.com/+sauberf1team

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/sauberf1team

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/sauberf1team

Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/sauberf1pins

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/sauberf1team