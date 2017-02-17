F1 2017 Explained: Tyres #SimpliF1ed

Our technical journey continues! 2017 marks the beginning of a new technical era in Formula One. How different will the wider tyres be and how will they affect the car and driver? Watch to find out – with the help of the Epson Ultra Short Distance HD Projector!

——

Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD

http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com

https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1

Tweets by MercedesAMGF1

https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1

http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1