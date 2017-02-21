F1 2017 Explained: Power Unit #SimpliF1ed
The next step in our technical journey! 2017 marks the beginning of a new technical era in Formula One. How will the power units be affected? Watch to find out – with the help of the Epson Ultra Short Distance HD Projector!
——
Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD
http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com
https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1
https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1
http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet