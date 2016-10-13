EXPLAINED: The overcut, the undercut and double stacking in Suzuka

The Team’s Chief Strategist, James Vowles, explains the key strategy points of the 2016 Japanese Grand Prix. He’s talking undercuts, overcuts and double stacking. Which of these strategic decisions helped the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team seal their third consecutive World Constructors‘ Championship?

