Exclusive Pit Wall Insight: Key Singapore GP battles explained

Chief Strategist James Vowles explains the team’s strategies during the Singapore GP. He highlights the perfect tyre choice around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, why the team changed Lewis‘ strategy to ‚Plan B‘ and how Nico held off Daniel Ricciardo in the final lap.

