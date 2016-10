In our season movie we take a look back on what was happening on the DTM circuits this year and also get exclusive insights from the happenings behind the scenes. Lean back and enjoy!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel (http://bit.do/subscribeDTM) and follow us on our social media platforms:

Homepage: http://www.dtm.com

Facebook: http://facebook.com/DTM

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DTM

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dtm_pics