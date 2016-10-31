Drivers Report Back After The Race | Mexico Grand Prix 2016

Race winner Lewis Hamilton and championship leader Nico Rosberg reflect on the #MexicoGP alongside Sebastian Vettel (before a 10-second penalty demoted him to fifth), Daniel Ricciardo (who moves to third), Max Verstappen (now fourth), Nico Hulkenberg and a very happy Marcus Ericsson.

