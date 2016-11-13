Drivers Report Back After The Race | Brazil Grand Prix 2016

Hear from title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg following their 1-2 Interlagos finish, plus a delighted Carlos Sainz in sixth, a similarly thrilled Felipe Nasr in ninth at his home race, and an emotional Felipe Massa taking his bow in front of the Brazilian fans.

