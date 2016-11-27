Drivers Report Back After The Race | Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016

Motorsport
Newly crowned world champion Nico Rosberg, race winner Lewis Hamilton, third-placed Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez give their reaction to the #F1Finale in Abu Dhabi – with a final word from Felipe Massa and Jenson Button following their last races.

